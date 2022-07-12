Will We See Any of Everton’s Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Excitement is already at fever pitch for Qatar’s upcoming FIFA World Cup. If the tournament got underway as initially scheduled then the football’s biggest party would already be well underway. However, courtesy of the Gulf State’s soaring summer temperatures — which regularly reach upwards of 40 degrees — we will now be treated to our first ever winter World Cup. That makes the upcoming event a must-watch however, watching with a hot chocolate rather than in a beer garden will take some getting used to.

But what of Everton’s stars? Usually, The Toffee’s have plenty of representatives on the global stage. Back in 2014, as many as eight Goodison Park regulars travelled to Brazil with their respective countries. That number dropped to three in Russia four years ago, and it could drop even further after a season of dismay on the blue half of Merseyside. In the end, the Blues managed to avoid delivering one of football’s most shocking moments by staving off relegation, but many of their players are on their worst ever run of form. Richarlison — one of the few players who actually maintained his form last term — sealed a £60m move to Spurs in recent days, meaning that one of Everton’s fully-fledged internationals is no longer a Blue. Now, who’s left? Will we see any of Frank Lampard’s squad flying the flag in the desert this winter?

Jordan Pickford – England

One man who will definitely be at the World Cup is Everton’s number 1, Jordan Pickford. The former Sunderland man has had his critics over the years, but he still remains Gareth Southgate’s go-to goalkeeper. That has been the case for the last four years, and the shot-stopper has never let his international manager down. He impressed in Russia four years ago. It was his save from Carlos Bacca that gave Eric Dier the chance to secure England’s first-ever penalty shootout victory. He followed that up with a number of world-class saves in the quarter-final against Sweden, winning the man of the match award in the process.

He was once again at his brilliant best during the run to the final at last summer’s European Championships, even saving from penalty master Jorginho, giving the Three Lions hope that it may finally come home. We all know how that story ended, but there’s no denying that Pickford is deserving of his place in the national team.

He won’t be without competition though. The emergence of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope — who has just sealed a move to be a part of Eddie Howe’s exciting project on Tyneside — means that the Everton man will still have to be at his best during the first half of the upcoming Premier League season if he is to retain his place between the sticks.

One and done?

Looking at the current playing staff at Goodison Park, it’s very possible that Pickford may be the only Blue to board a flight to Qatar in November. His compatriot Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t been in the England squad since Euro 2020. And it isn’t surprising either, with injuries limiting him to just 17 Premier League appearances last season. The door will be open for his return, but both his club and country are desperate for the former Sheffield United man to find some form in the next campaign. Both Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey have been on the periphery of the squad in recent years but have since fallen way down the pecking order. And the ship has also well and truly sailed for Dele Alli, who was England’s danger man in Russia.

The same can be said for Portugal’s Andre Gomes. The former Barcelona man was a staple in Fernando Santos’ squad but hasn’t featured since his horrific leg break in 2019.

Alex Iwobi and Yerry Mina are both still regulars for Nigeria and Colombia respectively. But, neither of those nations have qualified for the World Cup meaning that Jordan Pickford could end up being the only Goodison representative in Qatar.