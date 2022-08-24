Is it time to accept a bid for Anthony Gordon?

2022 has not been the best year to be an Everton supporter, and that is an understatement. The appointment of Frank Lampard was not met with universal approval (another understatement), which became even less universal when the club flirted strongly with relegation. The safe haven of summer, ordinarily a time for World Cup betting, was then torn apart by Tottenham having an offer accepted for Richarlison, who duly left. Following a pre-season injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, this saw Lampard start the season against his former club Chelsea with Anthony Gordon, a winger, playing the striker role.

If this were a sitcom about a struggling Premier League side, what would happen next is Chelsea stepping in with a bid to sign Anthony Gordon, so of course that is what happened. And while their first bid got turned down, the London side have not been dissuaded from coming back with others. The latest information is that they are prepared to go as high as £60million, and naturally, this has kick-started a conversation over whether it is time to cash in and accept what’s on offer for the Kirkdale lad. With all football betting sites reckoning he’s for the off, here are some arguments for and against accepting an offer.

NO: We need all the players we can muster

The EFL Cup tie with Fleetwood at least allowed Toffees fans to celebrate a win, but even this one was a nervy 1-0 against a lower-division side. And let’s be clear, it wasn’t far from a first-choice XI out there. Even if the fee were to be in the region of £60million, the bulk of that would have to go on replacing Gordon, and there’s every indication the player would be happy not to move. About the same amount came in for Richarlison, and it’s clear from the recent scrabbling about for players that Everton accepted that bid without having a succession plan in place.

YES: We need to reinforce

On the other hand, £60million is exactly how much Newcastle are understood to have spent on Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett. It could go some way to rebuilding the first team at Goodison and while we wouldn’t immediately be catapulted to the top of the football betting on in2bet by three signings like that, we could certainly strengthen the core of the team. Add a couple of loan players into the mix, and it could be enough to at least ensure we aren’t scrapping around for points in April to stay clear of the bottom three. You’d hate to see him go, but if it funded a better season than last, at least it’s compensation.

YES: But ask for more

Chelsea have found themselves in the relatively fortunate position of finding one owner after another who are prepared to fund the plans of their managers. That’s what has allowed them to sign who knows how many players that never actually get on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. So if they want Gordon, let’s find out how much they want him. A chunk of cash, plus Armando Broja, plus Conor Gallagher. On permanent deals, not loans. In the last week of the transfer window, it’s a seller’s market, so let’s limit the amount of buying we have to do and really test Chelsea’s desire for the player. If they walk away, it’s not the worst news.