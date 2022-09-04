Will Jordan Pickford steal the show once again for England at the World Cup?

Ever since Joe Hart’s rapid fall from grace post-Euro 2016, Jordan Pickford has been England’s number one. And it’s a role in which he has thrived. During his first major tournament – the last FIFA World Cup in Russia – the former Sunderland man was a star performer. It was his save from Carlos Bacca’s penalty that gave Eric Dier the chance to secure England’s first ever penalty shootout victory during the last 16 tussle with Colombia. In the next round, he made a string of saves against Sweden, earning himself the man of the match award and helping to secure England a place in the final four of the World Cup for the first time since Italia 90.

And then, last summer, he was instrumental as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final. He did his utmost in the shootout, saving from Andrea Belotti and famously from Jorginho, too, preventing the Chelsea man from winning the trophy for the Italians there and then. We all know what happened after that, but it wasn’t for want of trying.

Despite this, he has come in for criticism at club level from time to time. His howler in the Merseyside derby of 2018 immediately springs to mind, when he gifted Divock Origi a 96th-minute winner in front of The Kop. But there can be no disputing Pickford’s performances on the international stage. BetVictor, who are already running a campaign which offers fans the opportunity to Crack The Code ahead of the upcoming World Cup, have made the Three Lions one of the favourites for the tournament. And, if they are to live up to their billing, Everton’s number one will once again need to be at his very best.

A reliable last line of defence

It is evident that Gareth Southgate trusts his goalkeeper implicitly. Although his form in Everton’s recent fixtures has been much improved, even when the shot-stopper was going through the worst form of his career, his international manager continued to back him. He has made 45 appearances under the current England boss. Only captain Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire have featured more during the current tenure.

That trust has become even more visible throughout the last 12 months. The emergence of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has had many England fans calling for him to be in the starting eleven ahead of Pickford, but Southgate has resisted that temptation. Then there is also Newcastle United’s newest number one, Nick Pope. The former Burnley man has become one of the Premier League’s finest keepers in recent years, regularly topping the charts for shot save percentage.

But Southgate will be hoping that his continued faith in Pickford is rewarded in Qatar. Everton’s vice-captain hasn’t let his manager down thus far and judging by his performances at previous tournaments, it’s highly likely that his reward will come. Whether it comes in the form of the FIFA World Cup trophy remains to be seen, however.