Tremendous Travelling Toffees Sink the Saints

Frank Lampard made 3 changes to the victorious Everton side of 2 weeks prior, all injury related, with Pickford, Coleman and McNeil replacing Begovic, Patterson and Gordon. The game began with the Blues in the ascendency from the outset. As has been the case throughout the early parts of the season midfield areas were dominated by the holy trinity of Iwobi, Gueye and Onana.

Despite the early dominance of both the ball and territory, it was Southampton who almost hit the front with Che Adams narrowly chipping wide after a smart move forward. Everton grew and grew into the game with Iwobi, the second coming of Seedorf, instrumental in the early goings. Finally, a chance was carved out with Demarai Gray fizzing a superb ball into the 6 yard box, almost meeting the outstretched leg of boyhood blue Conor Coady, or at least we hope he is. Confidence began to flow within the away side with Demarai Gray firing a low effort into Bazunu’s grateful arms after a swift counter attack.

Once again, the defensive application and organisation was clear to see throughout the side, largely in part due to the tenacious, never-ending energy of Idrissa Gana Gueye who hasn’t missed a step since returning from his brief Parisian paradise. Chances were again hard to come by despite the brilliant play in the initial 2/3rds of the pitch with the Blues, Gary in particular, wasteful in good attacking areas. A late Neal Maupay header almost broke the deadlock that lasted up until the break.

The second half began at a more frantic, chaotic pace than the first with the opener coming after just 4 minutes. After some good work by the near summer signing, Che Adams, the ball broke at Joel Aribo’s feet, with the midfielder thundering home an unstoppable strike to give the home side a slightly unjustified lead. The travelling fans wouldn’t have to wait long for a reply, with Everton levelling just 2 minutes later with a rare set piece goal. Gray’s ball met the head of Onana, who found a wide open Coady at the back post top sweep home his first goal for the club, not even VAR could stop this one. The action became non-stop and the home side could and should’ve hit back immediately.

Adams, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse were all denied by heroic ast-ditch tackles from James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko. It was the sort of defensive fight which proves the impact Frank Lampard has had in bringing the true Spirit of the Blues back to the club, and just 1 minute later it proved fruitful. Iwobi raced down the line and curled a beautiful cross into the ball, barely missing the monstrous Onana. The ball fell at Dwight McNeil’s feet, with the winger smashing a simply unstoppable strike into the roof of the Southampton goal to send the Evertonians in attendance into jubilation.

The momentum should’ve continued just moments later with Onana spurning a brilliant opportunity after excellent work by the seemingly ageless Seamus Coleman down the right flank. Hasenhuttl had seen enough on the touchline and made changes, most notably introducing Adam Armstrong into the fray which seemed to make an immediate impact for the Saints. A barrage of Southampton attacks followed, with Armstrong forcing yet another mystifying Jordan Pickford save to keep the game at 2-1, yet again showing why there should be no debate when discussing England’s number 1 for the upcoming World Cup. The home side continued to push for an equaliser with Walker Peters firing a shot narrowly wide. Just as it seemed as though the Toffees had escaped with a hard-fought victory, a glorious chance fell to Caleta-Car with one of the last kicks in the game, however the debutant spooned his shot over and the Blues hung on for a huge first away win on the season, continuing the momentum gained before the international break. It may not have been pretty at times but the fight and spirit never wavered, something fans will be ecstatic to see return to the club.

Man of the Match – Seamus Coleman

There were many contenders for this award this week with Coady, Tarkowski, Gueye and Iwobi all fantastic. However, it was the returning captain who stole the show. Many fans were worried how we would cope following the injury to Nathan Patterson in the International break, these worries were shown to be needless by the ageless Coleman as he rolled back the years in a dogged display. The Irishman used all his experience and know-how to consistently clear for the away side as well as bombing forward and offering some real threat to the Saints’ goal, his cross to Onana almost bringing about the 3rd goal for the Toffees. A deserved winner of the award even if Alex Iwobi was just as deserving, time for a change we thought.