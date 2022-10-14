Which Everton players could play at the World Cup?

Following last season’s exhausting relegation battle in the Premier League, many of Everton’s underachieving stars have lost their places in the national teams.

However, Frank Lampard’s men will represent their countries at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the Toffees’ mini-revival this term.

Let’s take a quick look at the Everton players that could feature in the winter showpiece.

Belgium

Amadou Onana

Despite his young age, the 21-year-old Amadou Onana has been one of Everton’s best-performing players since arriving from Lille in the summer, earning a place in Roberto Martinez’s star-studded Belgium team in the process.

Onana formed part of De Rode Duivels squad during September’s Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Poland, showing strength and determination in the middle of the park.

Full of running, the up-and-coming midfielder carries a reputation as one of the best ball-winning midfielders in Europe, which could prove a useful tool as Belgium bid to win their first-ever major international tournament.

England

Jordan Pickford

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope was Gareth Southgate’s first choice between the sticks during September’s international break against Italy and Germany.

But the former Burnley goalkeeper had to thank Jordan Pickford’s injury for earning his place in goal, with the Everton star widely expected to regain his starting berth in Qatar.

Pickford has gone from strength to strength for the Toffees this season and was England’s first-team regular during their run to the Euro 2020 grand final last summer.

Conor Coady

Though it’s hard to see Conor Coady returning to the Three Lions’ starting line-up after handing his place to Tottenham Hotspur stalwart Eric Dier, the 29-year-old should be a safe passenger to Qatar.

It’s no doubt that the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee has helped Frank Lampard address Everton’s defensive woes early in the season, so it’s reasonable to expect him on Southgate’s list for the winter’s tournament.

For years, Coady has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League, and it would be a shame if he fails to make the cut in favour of underperforming players such as Harry Maguire.

Senegal

Idrissa Gueye

Back to Goodison Park following a three-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Idrissa Gueye has quickly established himself as one of Lampard’s most dependable midfielders.

The 33-year-old veteran has been a permanent first-team fixture for Senegal over the past decade and is only four appearances shy of reaching a 100-game milestone for his national team.

He’s been pulling the strings from deep in midfield for Aliou Cisse’s team during the World Cup qualifiers and should be their driving force in the engine room in Qatar.