Has Richarlison’s Move To Tottenham Helped His International Career?

Richarlison was one of the biggest movers in the summer transfer window, as he signed for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £50 million. The striker was expected to play a big role in the transformation under Antonio Conte’s side during the Italian’s second season in charge at the North London giants.

However, injuries have negatively impacted the amount of minutes that he has been able to play. But, has his move to Spurs ensured that his chances of a starting berth in the Brazil team that is favoured in many World Cup betting offers to claim success in Qatar?

Richarlison’s 2022-23 Performances

A move to Tottenham Hotspur looks to have come at the perfect point in Richalison’s career, as the Brazilian is set to enter his prime years. The 25-year-old was a fan favourite during his time at Goodison Park, but Everton were helpless when it came to stopping the forward from moving to a team in the Champions League over the summer.

However, his career at Spurs is yet to really take off, as he is fighting for a position in the forward line against the likes of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son. That has seen the Brazilian’s minutes limited in the Premier League so far this season, as he has played just five times. However, he has already registered two assists in the English top-flight. But, his chances of breaking into the team have also been impacted given that he picked up an injury when he was just reaching the peak of his form.

Richarlison’s best performances for Spurs this term have come in the Champions League, as he scored two goals in four games, and picked up the Man of the Match award in one of the fixtures. Both goals in the competition were scored in Tottenham’s 2-0 win against Marseille to keep their hopes of progression to the next round alive.

Brazil Career

In truth, the move has done little to improve his chances of playing regularly for Brazil, as he was already one of the first names on the team sheet during his time with Everton. Richarlison made his international debut under Tite, as he came on as a substitute against the United States in a 2-0 win. His first goals for Brazil were netted just days later in a 5-0 success against El Salvador.

The World Cup won’t be Richarlison’s first taste of an international tournament, as he was an important fixture in the Brazilian squads for the Copa Americas in 2019 and 2021. In the latter, he scored in a group stage fixture against Peru. He also continued his impressive performances for Brazil in the 2020 Olympics, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory against Germany.

Could He Start At 2022 World Cup?

Richarlison’s record for Brazil is exceptionally strong, as he has scored 17 goals in 38 international fixtures. That includes a stunning record this calendar year, as he has scored seven in six games.

However, the injury that ruled him out of the last month of action with Spurs could be detrimental to his chances of a starting berth for Brazil. Regardless, it’s clear that Tite is a huge fan of the Tottenham man, and that could lead to his inclusion alongside Neymar and Vinicius Jr.