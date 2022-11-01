How Everton’s defence could solve Gareth Southgate’s World Cup dilemma

We are in the midst of a season unlike any other, in November the league will halt for six weeks while the 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar.

This unusual scenario has added another layer of difficulty to an international manager’s job, they now have to deal with and be prepared for spontaneous injuries to their players. Gareth Southgate has been dealt a bad hand in this regard, losing a large majority of his defence to injuries.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Reece James and Harry Maguire have all suffered injuries in the build-up to the tournament and there are question marks around their fitness for the World Cup. This has not just stirred up a lot of selection concerns but has led to questions about how England should line up.

The three lions have played with a back five for the majority of Southgate’s tenure and any changes at this late stage could prove catastrophic. The best option to sure up the defence without having to concede formation would be to bring in a core group of players who fit the playing style.

Everton’s new and improved backline could be the answer.

Jordan Pickford is already nailed on to go to Qatar and will likely be England’s starting goalkeeper. He will be hoping to guide his national team to glory, England is the third favourite to win the tournament at 13/2. Only Brazil 4/1 and France 11/2 have been given better World Cup 2022 betting odds.

By including his Everton teammates James Tarkowski and Conor Coady you would have the third-best defence in the league as the base of your team. Pickford has always been a good goalkeeper, he has one of the best save percentages this season, but he was being relied on far too much last season.

Tarkowski joined from Burnley in the summer on a free transfer and has continued to put on impressive performances. The 29-year-old currently ranks third for most clearances in the league. Coady joined on loan from Wolves in August and has an impressive 63% tackle success rate, he is also very comfortable playing in a back three. Combined they have kept three clean sheets and only conceded 10 goals.

You also have the added benefit that all three are familiar with each other, adding an already established bond will only strengthen the side. Historically national teams have performed better when they have a core group of players from one club, this allows the side to adopt the club’s playing style, making it an easier transition for the players.

A prime example is the Spain side which won the 2008 Euro and 2010 World Cup. They had a spine of Barcelona players in their team and as a result, adopted their classic tiki-taka playstyle for their own. This garnered great success, as did the 2014 World cup winning Germany side which had a core of Bayern Munich players.

Although this wouldn’t be the ideal scenario for Southgate, it could provide a solid solution to his defensive dilemma.