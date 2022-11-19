Will the real Everton please stand up 

Consistency at Everton football club is sorely missing which is why the reaction from those on the terraces is starting to become fierce. It goes without saying but the mutiny on the south coast was extremely revealing following an unacceptable display at the Vitality Stadium that saw fans clash with players. In short, Everton supporters have had enough and who can blame them?

Tellingly, not even Frank Lampard is trying to deflect the anger from fans anymore which he says is justified. Instead, the Toffees boss said that the break for the World Cup comes at the right time and will help his charges reflect. The reality, however, is that a large percentage of Lampard’s players will be busy competing in Qatar which won’t give them a chance to regroup as a unit on the training pitch. In particular, change room leaders like Conor Coady and Jordan Pickford, who coincidentally, saw his FIFA World Cup betting odds on winning the Golden Glove rise sharply to 12/1 after his horror show against Bournemouth, will all be away with the Three Lions in the Middle East.

A long winter ahead?

This ultimately means that there won’t be much opportunity to arrest whatever has been going on at the club over the last few months whilst the World Cup is being played. Still, Lampard’s job will be to somehow make sure the real Everton stands up after the showpiece in the Middle East comes to an end a week before Christmas. Right now though, it’s impossible to say who the real Everton are after results earlier in the season provided a reason for optimism whilst recent fixtures have many supporters worried that a relegation scrap could be on the cards again.

As initially alluded to, the defeat at the Vitality was a game that reminded everyone of how timid this team can be whereas the barnstorming win against Crystal Palace only a few weeks before was a sign that this side could comprehensively outplay most opposition in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan and the fan threw it back 🙃 — GOAL News (@GoalNews) November 12, 2022

Worryingly though and since then, there hasn’t been a string of similar swashbuckling performances like this and right now, the defeats are beginning to outnumber the wins.

Everton’s rivals ready themselves for a post-Christmas points rush

The inescapable truth is that if this inconsistency continues after the World Cup then Everton will be sleepwalking into a relegation fight and this time, there’s no saying that they will be as lucky with regards to staying up at the eleventh hour. This is especially true when you consider the unexpected strides that Nottingham Forest is making and crucially, that Wolves and Southampton will have new managers upon resumption of the league. Put another way, the concerning reality for Everton is that both clubs in the relegation zone should benefit from the bounce in results that new managers typically bring.

Simply put, the Toffees can’t afford to be caught cold when the Premier League resumes as the race for points will be a merciless one. The real Everton has no choice but to stand up or face an uncertain future.