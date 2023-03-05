Pickford More Important Than Ever in Premier League Run-in



As we enter the latter stages of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Everton are embroiled in another fierce relegation dogfight. Jordan Pickford played a pivotal role in the survival quest last season, and Everton might need even more heroics from the England international stopper this year.

Can New Boss Dyche Keep Toffees in Premier League?

When Sean Dyche replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in the dugout, the former Burnley boss knew just how tough a task was on his hands at Goodison Park. Everton were seriously lacking confidence and were one of the favourites to go down. Looking at the current sport betting odds in terms of Premier League relegation, the Merseysiders are priced at just evens to drop down to the EFL Championship. On the flip side, you can get odds of 4/6 for Everton to stay up.

In his first game in charge, Dyche led the Toffees to glory against Premier League leaders Arsenal. They were the massive underdogs heading in, but a James Tarkowski header in front of a raucous Goodison Park crowd gave Everton a deserved 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners.

There will be plenty of ups and downs from now to the end of the season, but can Dyche keep the club in the Premier League? Everton will need their big guns firing, especially Pickford, who was so vital to their survival mission last season. Can the 28-year-old make the same impact again?

Pickford Saves Everton’s Skin

Everton looked doomed under Lampard on more than one occasion last term. However, England goalkeeper Pickford was in tremendous form in the latter stages of the 2021-22 campaign, helping his team to safety with countless top displays.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Pickford was named Player of the Year at Goodison Park. One of the standout moments of the campaign was Pickford’s miraculous save in Everton’s vital 1-0 victory over Chelsea in May. He also kept clean sheets in league wins over Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City, Leeds United and Manchester United.

Toffees Need Pickford Firing on All Cylinders Again

Everton need Pickford to be in the form of his life this season, too. England’s No. 1 has been a busy man and one of the best shot-stoppers in the league so far. Everton have not won many games, but Pickford has stopped the opposition from scoring in wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal, with Asmir Begovic between the sticks for the 1-0 victory over West Ham United in September.

Everton still have to play the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Man United and Man City, and there are also several basement battles on the horizon before the season is out.

Everton have an awful lot of work to do, but they must build on the impressive win over Arsenal in Dyche’s first game in charge, which was just their fourth Premier League victory of the season. Can Everton defy the odds and keep their ever-present Premier League record intact for at least another season?