Sean Dyche; The perfect man for the worst case scenario

He may not have been the man Everton fans were longing for, but he looks like the man Everton currently needs. Yes, the appointment of Sean Dyche in January wasn’t in the scriptat the start of the season, but the facts are he is now in charge and is the club’s best chance of avoiding relegation.

Whether Dyche has been appointed just to try and keep the Toffees up, or with a view to getting promotion from the Championship should the unthinkable happen, or even a combination of the two, is now totally irrelevant for fans of the Goodison Park club. The only thing that matters now is whether Everton can finish the season in at least 17th place.

Inquests can take place after that, and after Frank Lampard’s great escape in 2022, it will be a case of deja vu.

But Everton fans know this and are smart enough to understand that whatever their views of the club’s hierarchy, this is now the time to put that aside and get behind Sean Dyche and the team.

Everton are one of the three sides expected to be relegated

So can Sean Dyche do it? The bookmakers have the Toffees as one of the three favourites to be relegated. Dyche’s team is just 11/10, which puts them behind favourites Southampton at 1/5 and Bournemouth at 2/9. When they come to work out their odds, bookmakers base their predictions on data analysis. And what their data is showing them, is that from their current positions, Southampton and Bournemouth are already gone.

Their model is also predicting that one of Everton, Leeds or Nottingham Forest will join the two South Coast teams in the Championship next season. This data can also be used by anybody betting on football, or professional tipsters to help them stay on the right side of the profit to loss balance sheet. Sports tipsters that predict football outcomes use football data to make their predictions, it’s a proven method when it comes to making long term profits. Analysing the data thoroughly is what gives a professional tipster a head start against the bookmaker. But unfortunately for Everton fans, at the moment, the data is suggesting the season won’t end well.

Dyche has a proven track record

Although Burnley went down last season, it would be harsh to say that Sean Dyche did anything other than perform miracles at the club. Fans may point to the fact he didn’t take the Clarets down, and whilst that may be statistically correct, until his sacking, he was the man at the helm for the majority of Burnley’s relegation season.

That is in no way meant to be a criticism of Dyche. What he proved during the latter years of his spell at Turf Moor is that he was an expert in doing the job with at least one arm tied behind his back. And this now appears to be the first requirement of doing the job at Goodison Park!

Time to stick together

For years Dyche and Burnley showed what can be achieved if the fans stay with the team. The current situation at Everton is similar to that of Burnley last season. Everton fans might not like to hear that, but that is the reality.

If that can be done, in combination with Dyche, the club may just be able to do enough to ensure another season of Premier League football at Goodison Park.