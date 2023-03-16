Unique Ways to Bet on Everton

If you are a fan of a football club, it’s only natural to imagine that you support your team not only by wishing it wins, but also betting on it at some good betting sites. Being a football fan gives you an edge in sports betting as you know the sport well and it adds so much thrill to watching your favourite team play. But while most punters naturally flock towards the match outright market for football betting, there are plenty of alternative options to explore. Some of those are based on the finishing position of a team for the season, like a Top Four Finish, or Top Half Finish.

Given the struggles of the Toffees in the 2022/23 season, the Premier League relegation market has obviously come under the spotlight for Everton betting. That’s understandable as in mid-January, Everton had slid into the position of being second-favourite to get the drop.

The Toffees moved into an odds-on quote of around 8/11. But with little value at odds-on, plus so many instances of Everton's match outright odds pegging them risky underdogs, alternative markets can be considered. Here we take a look at some of the best alternative markets for betting on Everton.

Winning Margin

With just three victories recorded over the first half of the Premier League season, backing Everton for a match win appears to be a volatile option for punters. You are either sizing up an odds-on quote for their opposition, or a risky odds-against quote on the Toffees.

But an alternative market for Everton betting could be dipping into the Winning Margin market. By studying the stats and looking at for example, the average losing margin away from Goodison Park that Everton have been going down by, you may spot an option.

It could be something like a 1-goal winning margin for their opponents that could make for better value. The better quote in the market comes from it being far more exacting than a stronger team overcoming a handicap.

Most Corners

This is an understated football betting market because there are some decent odds in there. Combined with the Cash Out tool as well, it can play nicely into your hands. Given Everton’s lack of scoring woes it’s not an area in which they are likely to come up trumps too often in the current season.

But potentially for home matches, Everton could be worth backing pre-match in the hope that they get up an early head of steam and force a few corners. Then it would be patiently waiting for a Cash Out opportunity if they start fading from the game as an attacking threat.

To Win from Behind

Seeing Everton pull out a victory after falling behind in a game this season, seems as unlikely a scenario as you could get. But that doesn’t mean you should exclude the scenario playing out for their opponents in a match.

With Everton fighting for survival in a home match, you would expect a positive start and for them to be pushing for maximum points. That could lead to an Everton lead.

But ultimately if that was in a match against a team from the top-half of the table, there would still be a big chance of the visitors fighting back for three points. Check the stats for the trend of a team dropping points from winning positions.

Match Result and Both Teams to Score

When it boils down to things, the football betting match outright markets are not often favourable for odds value. So, for Everton betting, dipping into the Match Result and Both Teams To Score market could be an option.

In games where Everton should have a chance of getting on the scoresheet against a leaky defence, it could be worth rolling with whoever the match favourites are but adding the condition of BTTS.

Half Time Outright

Another often overlooked market for football betting is the Half Time market. It’s useful when considering options on a team that consistently has their backs against the wall in a poor season.

While recording three points over 90 minutes looks like a stretch for such a team, you could decide if their resilience is likely to hold out over 45 minutes for a Half Time Draw. A Half Time Draw usually comes in at a quote of around 6/4 which is enough meat on the bone for a play.

To Win to Nil

Perhaps not a market to back Everton to produce the goods in, but again, the opposition always has to be taken into account. If the Toffees face a tough trip to someone like Manchester United or Liverpool, then it may feel like the ideal time to expect Everton to lose without getting on the scoresheet. To do that, simply back their opponents To Win To nil. That can be struck at much better odds than the match outright winner market.

Summary

Betting on Everton is not always about trying to pick out the bets that mean that the Toffees have a good day at the office. There is sometimes value in a betting perspective, to capitalise on the weaknesses.