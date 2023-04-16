How has Nathan Broadhead fared at Ipswich since leaving Everton?

25 Year-old forward Nathan Broadhead made the bold decision to leave Goodison Park in January after 15 years with the Toffees. He signed, instead, for League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town in a £1.5m deal. The front man was viewed as one of the missing pieces in Town’s squad and it would appear that he has fitted in seamlessly at Portman Road.

The Suffolk side are now favourites to land the League One title, with bet365 pricing Town as an 11/8 shot to lift the trophy in May. These are odds you can trust, particularly since oddschecker recently labelled this site a “trend-setter” for its oddsmaking services as well as its innovative customer promotions.Broadhead had been part of the Everton academy since 2008 and for several years he was tipped to become the next big thing to break through into the Toffees’ senior fold. However, he managed just one senior start in Everton colours at the back end of the 2020/21 season.

After subsequent loan spells with Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, Ipswich were hell-bent on making Broadhead a permanent signing in the recent January transfer window. The Tractor Boys’ promotion bid was flagging and fresh legs in the final third were much-needed.Broadhead bought into the rebuild project at Portman Road.

Broadhead penned a three-and-a-half-year contract at Portman Road and has been an immediate hit in East Anglia. Four goals in his first 12 competitive games has meant a major boost to Town’s promotion hopes. His flair and direct style have proven too much for League One defences to handle in recent weeks.The promising talent took six games to break his deadlock for the club and did so in spectacular fashion. Town were 2-0 down at home to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday when Broadhead took it upon himself to curl home an audacious free kick to halve the deficit. Ipswich would go on to rescue a draw, which helped breathe new life into their season.Ipswich entered a run of four must-win games on February 18 with a home clash against relegation-threatened Forest Green Rovers.

Town romped to a 4-0 victory, with Broadhead once again on the scoresheet. It was the start of a fruitful period for him, as he notched three goals in four games and secured himself a call-up to the Wales senior squad in the process.Wales senior honours cap a fine initial spell for Ipswich

Broadhead made his senior debut as a second half substitute in Croatia, with both himself and Ipswich teammate Wes Burns introduced to try and induce a late fightback for the Welsh. Sure enough, Broadhead would go on to snatch a last-gasp equaliser, stabbing home a loose ball at the far post after a long throw caused chaos in the Croatia defence. It was a typical poacher’s finish, with the lad demonstrating that he has the minerals to sniff out opportunities from nothing.In the post-match discussions following his debut goal for Wales, Broadhead admitted he had to leave Goodison Park for the good of his career. He said that he needed to “find a home” and a club where he could “enjoy [his] football” again.

Fresh from his international exploits for Wales, Broadhead returned to the Ipswich side to feature in a crucial six-pointer at Derby. His first half performance at Pride Park was hugely impressive, running the Rams’ backline ragged with his off-the-ball movement. He was heavily involved in Town’s opening goal, playing an inch-perfect cross-field pass on the counter attack to enable Wes Burns to tee up Conor Chaplin’s conversion from 12 yards.In summary, Broadhead’s impact on the Ipswich team has been seismic to say the least. In fact, many Ipswich supporters have commented on social media that he is now crucial to their chances of finishing in League One’s automatic promotion places.

It’s clear Broadhead is far too good to ply his trade regularly in the third tier. Ipswich is an upwardly mobile club and could provide the perfect platform for him in the second tier if the Tractor Boys can plough their way back to the Championship for the first time in five years