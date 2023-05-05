If Everton Survive in the Premier League, Which Players Will Be Sold?



English Premier League side Everton are currently in 18th place in the league with just six games to go until the end of the current 2022/23 campaign.

If they somehow manage to avoid the drop, which players will need to be sold? Take a closer look right here.

Which players will Everton most likely sell if they avoid relegation?

Some of the players that Everton may need to get rid of because they are no longer part of the club’s plans or haven’t performed well are Alex Iwobi (midfielder), Moise Keane, Michael Keane (centre-back), and Jonjo Kenny (right-back).

Players who have contributed very little this season are midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, and Tom Davies. They may all need to go. Others that will more than likely be sold are Dele Alli (currently on loan to Besiktas) and injured Donny van de Beek.

Since joining the club, it also hasn’t worked out well for Salomon Rondon. Cenk Tosun will also likely be sold.

Can Everton get relegated at the end of the season?

There’s a good chance that Everton could get relegated at the end of the season. They are currently the third odds-on favourite team to get relegated, behind second odds-on favourites Nottingham Forest and odds-on favourite Southampton.

For example, if you look at the latest relegation odds at some of today's most trusted online sports betting sites, you will see that Everton are currently priced at around 17/20 in the UK fractional odds format to get related.

This means they have a 54.10% implied probability rate of going down at the end of the season.

In comparison, you have the following odds:

● Nottingham Forest – 1/5, which means they have an 83.30% implied probability rate of going down

● Southampton – 1/10, with a whopping 90.90% implied probability rate

You also have Leeds United at 6/4 to go down, Leicester City at 8/5, Bournemouth at 12/1, West Ham at 20/1, and Wolves at 25/1.

Where are Everton in the league?

The Toffees are currently in 18th place after 32 games, which means they have just six games left to play. At this stage in the season, they have won just 6 games, drawn 10, and lost 16, and they have scored 24 and let in 26, which gives them a -22 goal difference. They currently have 28 points.

Basement boys Southampton are on 24 points. Nottingham Forest are on 27 points. You then have Leicester City on 28 points (the same as Everton), Leeds United on 29 points, West Ham on 31 points, Bournemouth on 33 points, and Wolves on 34 points.

Upcoming fixtures

There are just six games to go until the end of the 2022/23 Premier League. Their next game is on Thursday, April 27th, at home to Newcastle United. On May 1st, they travel to the King Power Stadium to play The Foxes (Leicester City).

On May 8th, they have another away game, this time against Brighton, and then on May 14th, they face a tough challenge when they host Manchester City. On May 20th, they play their second from last game of the season away to Wolves before playing a home game in their final game of the season against Bournemouth.

Final note

There’s a good chance that Everton can avoid the relegation drop, but they will need to win at least four or five of these remaining fixtures to be in with a chance. They will also need to hope the other results go their way.

If they do get relegated, who knows when they could be back up in the Premier League.