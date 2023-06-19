A change in approach key for Everton now

A few years back Everton played in the Champions League and things seemed to be going their way. The Toffees looked sound financially and stable on the pitch. They looked like a team that could not only challenge the top sides, but also vie for a regular place in the top four. Just under a decade, this has changed massively and the club has been fighting for scraps. In just seven years, the Merseyside club has brought in eight different managers and three directors of football. The Toffees have spent well over 600 million pounds to bring in players but things haven’t really looked up. The team has had to battle relegation in the last two seasons, and after the 2022/23 scrap, when they only survived on the final day, it is quite evident there is a need to change the approach.

Feel the celebrations

At full time in their final game of the season after Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the winning goal against Bournemouth, one would feel the celebrations. The numbers that poured on the pitch at Goodison Park weren’t as many as the earlier season. A sigh of relief after staying up, but discomfort at the effort it took. Much more was expected in the season, given the investment in the team and the quality of players. The positive side was the reality of being alive to fight another day, but calls for resignation of the Everton board were resounding from the crowd. It may matter so little what the board does this summer to convince the fans that it remains committed to the long-term success of the club. The fans will not relent in their calls for the board to go, and maybe, it is the prudent thing to do for the sake of peaceful running of affairs. There is a general feeling that for the change desired at Everton to happen, things must start moving from the top. Manager Sean Dyche engineered the survival but remained vocal in noting that the needed change will not just be addressed by throwing money in the transfer market.

Preseason activity

Everton have lined up three preseason friendly matches, against Stade Nyonnais, Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City. These are matches that ordinarily Everton would win but the bigger picture is for Dyche to start gauging his squad’s abilities. For the fan, this is a good opportunity to take advantage of the top June Stake promo code which guarantees as much as 1000 Euros for new customers on Stake.com as reviewed in detail on SportyTrader. Sean Dyche seems a firm believer that the bigger change must happen on the pitch. Well, that can go hand in hand with changes at the top. He wants a rebuild and this will start in preseason. However, as he works on the rebuild on the pitch, the manager will be focused on holding on to his key players, while looking to beef up. A top concern though will be that at his time, the club could face sustainability tests to expected investments. Losses reported to be in the excess of 430 million pounds in the last four years mean there could be sanctions loading. It may also mean the sale of top players to raise revenues. All that remains to be seen.