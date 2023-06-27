Everton changes a glimmer of hope for fans?

The past two seasons have presented some of the biggest nightmares for Everton fans. The club barely scraped through those two seasons, fully grappling with the danger of relegation from the top tier. The Toffees did manage to stay up, albeit by the skin of their teeth in the 2022/23 season. In the past season, survival was assured on the final day after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth. The celebrations that followed didn’t last long, and soon after the calls for the club leadership to resign returned. These calls don’t seem like they’ll die any time soon, and club owner Farhad Moshiri was forced to make changes. The chief executive Denise Barrett, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp, a non-executive director, have left. However, Bill Kenwright, the chairman, remains on board for the time being, rightly for the sake of a smoother transition.

Fans’ hostility

So, are these changes likely to shift the attention of the fans from the hostility shown towards the management? The answer is ‘Maybe’. Well part of their calls have been heeded to with the exits, but that might not be satisfactory enough for the fans, who feel the chairman is part of the issues bedeviling the club. The club owner may not see it as so, but the fact that an interim board is in place should give the fans much hope. At least 75% of their concerns have been attended to. Eventually, it is expected that Kenwright will go, and that could be soon. First though, and a state the fans have to support, the owner has to protect his interests, while bringing into the club new investment. The fans will want a change in personalities, but the club owner sees it differently; the change of both personalities and systems. That is what will address the root causes of the team’s struggles in the last two seasons. The challenges that are expected ahead could be bigger than what the fans have seen at the moment.

Changes at the top

While the changes go on at the top management, there should also be an eye cast on the team's management. One big positive to look back at so far is the fact that the club managed to stay in the top flight. The manner in which it stayed up remains undesirable and the lesser said the better. Five friendly matches are lined up to prepare the team for the coming season, and Everton will want to get the best preparations possible from these matches. For starters, Sean Dyche, the man who oversaw the team's survival will have a big say in the transfers, and that is a good thing. Everton are yet to go into the market for new players, but at least they haven't lost their key players from last term. Whoever the club goes for to bolster ranks will be the next frontier for the fans. This will also inform the quality of support the club will get from the demanding fans, going forward.