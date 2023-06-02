Everton in 2023/24 – Expectations, Predictions and Betting odds

Everton sealed Premier League survival by the skin of their teeth as last day’s 1-0 home win over Bournemouth helped them edge out Leicester City.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning second-half volley saved the Toffees’ seat at England’s top table, extending the Merseyside outfit’s top-flight status to a 70th consecutive season.

Manager Sean Dyche, who replaced underperforming Frank Lampard midway through the 2022/23 campaign, called for ‘major changes’ at Goodison Park in the aftermath, reports The Guardian.

Despite enjoying ‘getting the job done,’ the former Burnley boss admitted the club’s predicament in battling a second straight relegation scrap was hardly a cause for celebration.

Everton may consider themselves lucky for assuring top-flight survival this term, considering they won only eight Premier League matches, with only the relegated Leeds United and Southampton lamenting fewer wins.

One of the team’s main weak spots in 2022/23 was an uneventful frontline that scored a league second-low 34 goals at an average of 0.89 per game, with just Wolverhampton Wanderers netting fewer (31).

Dyche will likely have to dip into the market to address the Toffees’ scoring woes in the summer, especially after talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin experienced his worst Premier League campaign.

Reinforcing the squad in the coming months will be critical if the Merseysiders are to move from the brink of calamity and challenge higher up the table in 2023/24.

Everton’s best final placing across the past four Premier League seasons was 10th back in the 2020/21 Covid-plagued campaign, highlighting the gravity of the situation at Goodison.

Ominous Signs

Everton claimed the all-important win over Bournemouth on Sunday, but the euphoria of securing another Premier League season didn’t last long at Goodison.

Frustration brewed among the supporters as they found themselves in this all-too-familiar situation once again, fueling their ire not only towards the team’s performance but also towards the governing regime of the club.

Before Dyche’s players had even made their way off the pitch, “Sack the board!” chants echoed throughout the stadium, aiming at the absent board members.

The absence of key figures Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri stoked the anger and disillusionment felt by the passionate fanbase, suggesting drastic measures must be taken over the summer.

European football seemingly beyond Everton’s reach

For the first time since 1998, Everton achieved a so-called Great Escape on the final Premier League matchday in 2022/23, only a season after avoiding a final-day drama with a victory in the penultimate round.

Southampton were in a similar situation, dancing on the edge for years before finally falling off a cliff this term, an example the Toffees must learn from to avoid another dramatic campaign.

Dyche’s men were flirting with the red zone all season long, so it’s no wonder the Goodison faithful won’t expect much from the team in 2023/24, though summer transfer dealings could change the narrative.

While dreams of entering a battle for European qualification look far-fetched at this point, the Toffees will probably aim for only a second top-half finish in five years.

Prediction

One of Dyche’s top assignments for next season is to help Everton perform on the road after the Toffees only won twice on their Premier League travels in 2022/23 (D9, L8).

Finding the right balance between home and away performances is critical to improving the team’s chances of climbing up the ladder.

But a lack of strength in depth remains the elephant in the room, and Everton must do something noteworthy in the upcoming transfer window to increase the quality within their ranks.

Signing a new playmaker and a prolific goalscorer could turn the Toffees’ fortunes around.

A top-half finish is the bare minimum Dyche will expect from his side next year, yet he could use some assistance from the board over the summer to bolster Everton’s prospects.