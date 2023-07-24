Dyche faces a rebuild in bettering Everton fortunes

Everton manager Sean Dyche did the tough job of ensuring Everton stays up after another season of lows in the Premier League. Taking over from Frank Lampard late last season, Dyche had little time to impose his style, but in the end, delivered on the key mandate of pushing the club to survival. Now, with the space and time, the manager will want to impose his style much more explicitly as he looks to lift the club from recent struggles. Everton have had to fight relegation to the final weeks of the season in the last two campaigns and it is one thing the supporters will not want to see any more. To achieve this, Dyche has to do a massive rebuild this summer but at the same time work with the realities of the changing face of the club’s finances. If only the manager and club can agree on the budget, we don’t expect him to struggle to convince the Everton hierarchy to bring in the players he would love to work with. With such planning Everton should be able to rise again after really low ratings last season. It will be interesting to see how they fare on Sportytrader, where you can get your daily dose of accurate sports tips, predictions and correct scores.

Team leadership

For the better part of it, Everton already have a head start as far as leadership in the team is concerned. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford not only assured of his long-term commitment to the club, but went on to sign a contract extension in February. At least the Toffees are assured of having their skipper for the coming season and a few more. Pickford was earlier a reported Manchester United target, as David De Gea entered the final days of his contract at Old Trafford. However, after De Gea’s departure, the interest has switched to Cameroonian international Andre Onana of Inter Milan, which is good news to Everton. Pickford staying is just one of the key lead figures in the changing room.

First signing

Sean Dyche has also acquired Ashley Young. His first signing of the summer is more than just a player. At 38 years, Ashley Young has been around and will spread a lot of good guidance in the team, not to mention his experience. He played in the same team with Sean Dyche as he made his Watford debut 19 years ago so we expect the chemistry with his manager to pick up immediately. Away from the team leadership, Dyche’sbiggest activity aside from preparing the team in preseason, will be managing transfers. Who stays, who comes in and who goes, will be the big questions for Dyche, and we guess he already knows. For starters, Everton have already made overtures for Anthony Elanga at Manchester United. As progress on that is awaited, a key focus in preseason will also be on getting Alex Iwobi to commit to the club. The Nigerian had a good season last term and is said to be a key target of other clubs as he enters his final year of contract.